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Week 11 Primer – No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 18 USC Trojans
By TJ Inman,10 days ago
What: #9 Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) vs. #18 USC Trojans (7-2) How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on CBS and can be heard on the IU Radio Network. Series History: The Indiana Hoosiers have never beaten the USC Trojans on the gridiron. Granted, the two have only played four times with every meeting coming between 1953 and 1982 but this is yet another opportunity for Curt Cignetti to rewrite IU’s football record book. The most points Indiana has ever scored against USC is 14 and the Hoosiers lost by double digits each time the two teams met.