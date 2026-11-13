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Volunteer Pilots To Test Disaster Relief Operations In Wisconsin
By Matt Ryan,11 days ago
Volunteer pilots will fly donated supplies into La Crosse Regional Airport in Wisconsin on Nov. 20 as part of a training exercise designed to prepare for future disaster relief missions. Organized by nonprofit Pilots for Humanity, the event will give pilots and ground crews an opportunity to practice the logistics of a coordinated airlift before an actual emergency.
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