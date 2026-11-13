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Flights grounded at Louisville’s airport as FAA investigates air traffic control problems
By WDRB+WAVE Digital Staff,10 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB+WAVE) — All flights going in and out of Louisville’s airport were grounded Friday afternoon as the Federal Aviation Administration cited a “ temporary telecommunications outage” at regional air traffic control centers. The FAA said the ground stop was “due to extraordinary circumstances and...