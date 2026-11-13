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Washington Airport’s Hangar Freeze Runs Afoul of FAA
By Matt Ryan,9 days ago
The FAA has determined that a moratorium on new ground leases at Cle Elum Municipal Airport in Washington violates federal grant assurances requiring airports to provide reasonable access to aeronautical users. The decision follows an informal Part 13 complaint filed by airport users after the city indefinitely suspended new leases, citing ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. The FAA has directed the city to submit a corrective action plan.
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