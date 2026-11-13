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Nationwide Ground Stop Amid ATC Communications Problems
By Matt Ryan,10 days ago
The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon following reports of communications problems affecting air traffic control facilities across the country. The order took effect around 3:54 p.m. EST on Nov. 13 and directed aircraft operators to suspend departures at all U.S. airports. Aircraft already airborne were permitted to continue their flights and land.