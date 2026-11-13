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New Book Offers a Peek Into Château Haut-Brion’s Historic Collection Library
By Julia Larson,10 days ago
A collection is patient perseverance: picking up an extra postcard while on vacation, getting a case every month from a favorite winery, scrolling eBay for wheat pennies. For Prince Robert of Luxembourg, proprietor of the famed Bordeaux first-growth Château Haut-Brion, the past 15 years have been spent building a world-class library on wine and gastronomy. The collection spans groundbreaking 19th-century botanical grape illustrations to a letter written by a companion of Joan of Arc to Japanese scrolls depicting proper arrangements for ceremonial banquets.