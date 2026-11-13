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Poll reveals escalating demand for affordable housing in Cambridge
By Elizabeth Kanzeg Rowland,11 days ago
A majority of Cambridge voters want their City Council to prioritize affordable housing production, according to a recent poll conducted by Embold Research on behalf of A Better Cambridge and Abundant Housing Massachusetts. The issue hits close to home for Cambridge locals. Eight in 10 residents reported being personally impacted...