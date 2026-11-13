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Chavo Guerrero Details The ‘One-Sided’ Nature Of Pro Wrestling Contracts
By Jeremy Thomas,10 days ago
Chavo Guerrero recently shared his thoughts on professional wrestling contracts and how they tend to favor the promotion over the talent. The WWE and WCW alumnus recently said that he was launching a pro wrestling agency, and he spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview during which he spoke about the nature of contracts in the industry.