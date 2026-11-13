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Trump administration touts record deportations as South Florida Republicans point to political fallout
By Hatzel Vela,10 days ago
The Trump administration is touting what it says are record deportation numbers for fiscal year 2026, even as prominent South Florida Republicans acknowledge the administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement became a political liability at the ballot box. The Department of Homeland Security says the administration deported more than 483,000 people...
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