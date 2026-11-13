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5 Things to Know About Diabetes-Related Eye Disease Awareness Month
10 days ago
From 9.6 million US diabetic retinopathy cases to a new FDA warning on GLP-1s, here are 5 things to know about diabetic eye disease this November. Diabetic retinopathy is a leading cause of blindness among working-age adults in the US, yet much of the vision loss it causes is preventable with timely detection and treatment. An estimated 9.6 million people in the US have the condition, a number that has grown substantially since prevalence was last estimated in 2004.1.