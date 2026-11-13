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Very Low Protein Intake Tied to Higher Kidney Failure Risk in CKD
10 days ago
Protein intake below 0.6 g/kg/d was linked to a higher risk of kidney failure and death, according to a Korean cohort study. (CKD) whose estimated daily protein intake (DPI) fell below 0.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day (g/kg/d) had a higher risk of progressing to kidney failure and of dying than those with the highest intake, according to a cohort study published in.