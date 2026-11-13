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Rockwood Celebrates 2027 Cornerstone Award Recipients
10 days ago
On Nov. 13, the Cornerstone Awards patrol crisscrossed the district to honor this year’s 10 recipients of the Cornerstone Award. The Cornerstone Award celebrates the outstanding support staff members who serve our students and staff every day. These 10 exceptional staff members were chosen by the Cornerstone Committee from a pool of 110 nominees from around the district. They will be honored at our annual ROSE Awards ceremony in the spring.