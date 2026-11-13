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Five-Ingredient Corn Casserole
By Brandi Smith,10 days ago
Day 9 of our 12 Days of Thanksgiving: a corn casserole that’s stupid easy. Five ingredients, one bowl, one pan. That’s it. Unless you’re me, and you forget the sour cream, start on another recipe, spot a full cup of it sitting on the counter and have to pull the casserole back out of the oven to stir it in. {And the salt and pepper. I forgot those too.} It still turned out great: sweet, creamy and golden. Learn from me and add everything at the start.