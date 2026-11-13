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Ladies First: Zoé Renié Harris of Zoe's Shanghai
By Element Everest-Blanks,10 days ago
My guest for this episode is Zoé Renié Harris of Zoe's Shanghai, who sits down to discuss her musical influences, the creative process behind her group’s distinct sound and earning a co-sign from the late Virgil Abloh. She also shares how Bilal’s debut album First Born Second left a lasting musical imprint that continues to influence how she creates today.