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Sneaky-Good Glazed Carrots
By Brandi Smith,10 days ago
Day 10 of our 12 Days of Thanksgiving, and these glazed carrots are so easy I only filmed one clip. Melt butter, toss in baby carrots, add brown sugar and honey, and let them cook. That’s it. I went about 15 minutes for softer carrots, but pull them sooner if you like a little crunch. They were one of the biggest surprises on the whole menu, and they’re the rare vegetable everyone at the table will actually eat.