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For whom the bells toll: Community remembers three UVA football players killed in 2022
By Jen Solomon,11 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Four years after a shooting at the University of Virginia claimed the lives of three football players and left two other students wounded, the university community gathered Friday to honor the young men whose deaths devastated Charlottesville. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were...
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