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Inside Ardor Retro Computer’s Phosphor CRT UI/UX Design
10 days ago
Viacheslav Sheikin’s UI/UX design for Ardor Retro Computer stages an AI cloud agent on an 8-color phosphor CRT, featured on Minimal Gallery. Pressing Escape skips the ASCII boot sequence. Designed and developed by Viacheslav Sheikin and featured on Minimal Gallery, Ardor Retro Computer ditches white SaaS pricing grids to stage Ardor’s cloud AI agent inside a curved, scanlined phosphor CRT. Every control responds to the keyboard first. In the opening orange terminal view, an animated eight-pointed pixel mark anchors the upper-left corner beside an inverted header block, while the center panel renders connected devices as a rotatable 3D ASCII sculpture built from pluses, hashes, and percent signs. Arrow keys step down a five-item right-hand rail from ALWAYS ON and BUILD TOGETHER to REAL APPS, swapping both the ASCII model and the bracketed status readout on the spot.