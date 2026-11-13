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Rangers Hoping To Get ‘The Best Version’ Of Goaltending Tandem Following Joonas Korpisalo’s Return
By Remy Mastey,11 days ago
The New York Rangers are striving to get the most out of their goaltending room in the wake of Joonas Korpisalo’s return to the lineup. When Igor Shesterkin suffered a season-ending injury on Oct. 9, the Rangers were put in a difficult position, being forced to solely rely on rookie goaltender Dylan Garand with Korpisalo on injured reserve.