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McDavid fired up to play Leafs in Toronto: 'It means more'
By Gord Brunt,11 days ago
Connor McDavid is looking forward to the Edmonton Oilers' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, saying "it means more" to play his boyhood team in his hometown. "It doesn't matter how many times you come back here, it's always a special building to me," McDavid, who was born just north of Toronto in Richmond Hill, said about Scotiabank Arena during Friday's meeting with reporters, according to TSN.