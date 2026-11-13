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Buffalo safety Amani Hooker will make his Bills debut Week 10 vs. Jets
By Matt Byham,11 days ago
Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady says safety Amani Hooker is set to make his debut against the New York Jets Week 10. It took all of three practices for Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady to decide that Amani Hooker, the team’s new addition at safety, will play in Week 10 against the New York Jets. In meeting with members of the media, Brady revealed that Hooker “definitely is gonna play, and excited to see whatever that role kind of looks like.”