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City water experts reveal new proposed steps to conserve water that could also cost residents more money
By Marcus Shields,11 days ago
PHOENIX – Phoenix Water Services announced increased water costs to customers on Tuesday, as a part of the city’s plan to begin saving more water in 2027. Water Resource Management Advisor Maxwell Wilson, and Water Services Director Brandy Kelso presented a revised drought management plan to the Phoenix City Council on November 10th. The plan outlines a transition to stage two, which will include price increases on water for consumers, higher saving standards and the city’s promotion of voluntary reduction efforts.