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Bills at Jets Week 10 final injury report and game day designations
By Rachel Auberger,11 days ago
Buffalo gets two starters back, but right tackle remains doubtful. We have officially entered the Week 10 weekend, and with that come game day designations. For the Buffalo Bills that meant one doubtful and two questionable. Yes, I know there are four players listed, but let’s be realistic - two are not on the 53-man roster and barring someone tripping and ending up with turf toe while walking through the airport tomorrow, there is no reason to assume that will change before Sunday morning.