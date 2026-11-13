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Grahame Lesh releases ‘The Wall Song’ featuring Graham Nash
By Buddy Iahn,11 days ago
Grahame Lesh releases the latest Grahame Lesh & Friends single “The Wall Song,” featuring Graham Nash. The track is featured on the upcoming self-released Grahame Lesh & Friends album Vol. 2 – Juno, arriving December 4th via Bandcamp and in limited physical form. Originally recorded by David Crosby and Graham Nash for their 1972 self-titled album, the recording featured Grahame’s father Phil Lesh on bass, Jerry Garcia on guitar, and Bill Kreutzmann on drums. More than five decades later, Grahame revisits the song alongside Nash, creating a new recording that connects his own musical journey with the work and relationships that helped shape his father’s legacy.