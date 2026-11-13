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Gerry Griffith Dies at 87: The Music Executive Who Brought Whitney Houston to Clive Davis
By Fisher Jack,10 days ago
The former Arista Records A&R executive helped launch Houston's legendary career, but colleagues say his contributions never received the recognition they deserved. *Gerry Griffith, the veteran music executive who helped bring a teenage Whitney Houston to Arista Records and played a pivotal role in launching one of music’s greatest careers, has died at 87.