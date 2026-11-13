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Sky Tavern Ski Swap returns to Reno November 20–21
By editor@tahoedailytribune.com,10 days ago
RENO, Nev. – Snow has already graced the mountain tops, and Sky Tavern’s annual Ski Swap is back November 20–21 at 4813 Kietzke Lane in Reno. A longtime community tradition, the region’s largest winter gear sale offers families an opportunity to gear up for the season, shop for new and used winter essentials, and support a local nonprofit dedicated to making outdoor recreation accessible to all.
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