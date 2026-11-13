undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Westerns: A Fistful Of Women
By Michael Talbot-Haynes,8 days ago
THE WILD BUNCH FILM FESTIVAL 2026 REVIEW! New trails are blazed through cinematic history in the amazingly far-spanning documentary Westerns: A Fistful of Women, directed by Karen Nixon and written by Nixon and Sarah Vista. Nixon is an avid fan of the European westerns made during the 60s and 70s, popularly referred to as Spaghetti Westerns, due to the heavy presence of Italians in the genre. Sarah Vista is a musician specializing in throwback western songs, like “I’m The First Woman To Hang In Arizona”. Armed with a love for the genre, these two Englishwomen go back to where it all began, tracking the path of strong female roles in cowboy movies from the silents all the way up into the modern era.