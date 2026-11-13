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The Little Bit Foundation 2026 Join the Journey Gala
By Storyphotos by James J. Anderson,10 days ago
The Little Bit Foundation celebrated their 25th Anniversary at its 2026 Join the Journey Gala, “Reflecting on Our Enduring Story,” inside the Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis. Attendees joined for VIP cocktails in the Starlight Room while perusing silent auction displays, participating in the “mystery gift punch wall” and “brilliance bar” champagne raffle, and enjoying live music from Heal Center for the Arts student performers. At dinner, Emcees Melanie Johnson and Laura Hettiger gave a warm welcome as they introduced Board of Directors Chair, Sarah Bowman, to commemorate the organization’s historic milestones. This year’s Little Bit Legacy Awards honored Rosemary Hanley with the Founders Award and Maureen Bahn with the Spirit of Volunteerism Award, while the Spirit of Little Bit honors went to Colbi Wayne, Shirley Wayne, Kristen Wild, Ameren, and Dr. Tanya Patton for their respective contributions. Event proceeds allow Little Bit Foundation to provide educational and health-related resources in addition to programs for under-resourced students across the St. Louis region.