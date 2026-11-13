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Board of Governors Approves Financing Plan Supporting New College’s USF Sarasota-Manatee Campus Acquisition
10 days ago
Approval advances completion of USF Sarasota-Manatee campus transition and supports New College’s long-term growth and expansion. Sarasota, Fla.—New College of Florida today announced that the Florida Board of Governors has unanimously approved the college’s financing plan to address outstanding debt obligations associated with its acquisition of the University of South Florida’s (USF) Sarasota-Manatee campus, marking an important milestone in the institution’s continued growth and expansion.