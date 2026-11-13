undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Forex is banking on the Fed
By The FxPro Analyst Team,8 days ago
The acceleration of the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle is pressuring the yen and the Australian dollar. Strong UK economic data is not helping the pound. The US dollar hit a 19-month high, trading near 103 on the DXY from late Thursday and attempting to climb further around midday on Friday. Comments from FOMC officials have not prompted futures markets to significantly raise the probability that the Fed will tighten monetary policy by 50 basis points in December. According to CME FedWatch, the chance of such an outcome rose to 12% as of 12:35 GMT. Meanwhile, the probability of three rate hikes within the next 12 months has risen to 78% following Donald Trump’s statement that the US does not need a deal with Iran.