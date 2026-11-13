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How Indie Film Crews Stay Safe on a Micro-Budget
By Film Threat Staff,11 days ago
Independent film productions often operate without studio-level medical teams, leaving cast and crew vulnerable during demanding shoots. Certifying key crew members in CPR and first aid satisfies film permit rules, lowers liability risks, and keeps micro-budget schedules on track. Blended learning makes certification fast, affordable, and practical for busy filmmakers.