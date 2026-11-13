undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man found dead after barricading himself inside a Cherokee, IA home
By Kathryn Vlaanderen,10 days ago
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - Law enforcement and emergency personnel were called to a Northwest Iowa home after a man barricaded himself inside and was later found deceased. The Cherokee Police Department says they had an active warrant for a man at 1104 Hill St. in Cherokee. According to the department, officers tried to make contact with the man, who showed a weapon and barricaded himself inside the home.