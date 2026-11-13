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Brookland Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine
By Jonesboro Right Now,10 days ago
Brookland, AR – Contributed – Rickey Allen Brown was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Jonathan D. Ross, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced the sentence which was handed down Thursday by...
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