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ASPSF Awards Fall Scholarships to Single Parents in Craighead County, Northeast Arkansas
By Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund,10 days ago
Jonesboro, AR – Contributed – Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) congratulates the Fall 2026 scholarship recipients from the counties of Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, and Poinsett in Northeast Arkansas. Thanks to the support of local donors and state funding, ASPSF awarded scholarships in Northeast Arkansas totaling $121,200...