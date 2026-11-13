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Florida Farmers Still Holding Their Breath in the Wake of Epic Flood Event
By Paul Rusnak,10 days ago
When scanning headlines that include verbiage like, “One-in-a-1,000-year rain event” — “historic flooding” — “colossal rains” — “Biblical,” one might be skeptical about the overhyping of a rain storm. However, in the case of the flood event that hit Central Florida Nov. 1-3, simple words don’t do it justice. And even as I write tis post, flood concerns persist along the already swollen St. Johns River as it flows north. Along with stunned residents and local businesses, farming operations are left to dry out and clean up after the deluge.
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