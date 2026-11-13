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Microsoft Global Outage disrupts businesses and essential services worldwide
By Sumit Jangir,10 days ago
NEW YORK (Diya TV) — A global Microsoft outage disrupted businesses, government offices and essential services across several countries this week. The disruption affected popular workplace tools, including Outlook, Microsoft Teams and the artificial intelligence assistant Copilot. As a result, millions of users faced problems accessing emails, communicating with colleagues and completing daily tasks.