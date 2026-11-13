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Denver flight delays stack up amid nationwide FAA ground stop
By Katie Langfordklangford@prairiemountainmedia.com,10 days ago
Flight delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport quickly started to stack up on Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop because of widespread communications problems. The FAA lifted the ground stop just before 7 p.m., allowing flights to resume roughly five hours after federal officials...