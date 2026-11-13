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Margot White – “Cruelest Pill”
By Mike Mineo,10 days ago
London-based artist Margot White precedes her forthcoming album with “Cruelest Pill,” a compelling debut single recorded at Brighton’s Salvation Studios with acclaimed engineer and producer Phill Brown. Written and co-produced by White, the track brings together shoegaze-inspired guitar textures and atmospheric alt-pop with a literary sensibility shaped by her parallel work as an award-winning poet.