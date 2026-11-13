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Larry Warsh’s Art Cars Take Center Stage as Retromobile Makes Its New York Debut
By Christa Terry,10 days ago
For half a century, Retromobile belonged exclusively to Paris. Neither a conventional auto show nor a concours d’élégance, but something sitting comfortably between the two, it has long been a fixture of the international car collector calendar. “It was born in Paris; it grew up in Paris,” Retromobile CEO Gérard Neveu told Observer. “This event has never traveled.” Until now, that is. Retromobile New York opens at the Javits Center for a four-day run next week—the first U.S. edition in the show’s history—with a roster of 200 exhibitors that includes international dealers and brokers, manufacturer heritage divisions, restorers, classic car clubs and museums.