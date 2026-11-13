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Peers praise Blake Glover’s fairness, experience as he’s sworn in as Douglas County district judge
By Cuyler Dunn,11 days ago
Blake Glover credited his family, colleagues and others who supported him as he was sworn in Friday as the next Douglas County District Court judge. Glover, who has been the county’s pro tem judge since January 2022, was selected by Gov. Laura Kelly to fill the vacancy from the April 2026 retirement of Judge Sally Pokorny.
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