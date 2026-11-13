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Ormond Beach project to honor General Adelbert Ames with monument, Florida historical marker
10 days ago
An effort to preserve an important part of Ormond Beach history is bringing together several local veterans’ and patriotic organizations in a project honoring General Adelbert Ames and his connection to the community. The project includes two complementary elements: the Ames Monument and a Florida Historical Marker recognizing the...