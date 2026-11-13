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Nationwide ground stop affects Friedman Airport; Breeze flight delayed at Magic Valley
By KMVT News Staff,10 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A nationwide ground stop is temporarily suspending aircraft departures across the United States, including at Friedman Memorial Airport in Sun Valley and the Magic Valley Airport, airport officials said. At Magic Valley Airport, Manager Matt Barnes said a Breeze Airways flight scheduled for the...