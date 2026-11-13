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EBRSO: Man arrested after fentanyl lab, fit to make 568,960 likely fatal doses, uncovered in Baton Rouge
By Evie Richard,10 days ago
BATON ROUGE — A large-scale fentanyl trafficker and a sophisticated fentanyl manufacturing laboratory have been uncovered in Baton Rouge, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. On Thursday, deputies arrested Torrey Lewis Jr., 34, and carried out three search warrants at locations connected to his alleged drug...
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