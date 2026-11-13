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Volunteers Needed for the Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade
8 days ago
The Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade is looking for volunteers to help make this year's celebration a success!. There are a number of ways you can serve on Saturday, December 5th including as a parade or street monitor, parade stager, notification distributor or set up and clean up. By signing up, you will be supporting parade operations and ensure the event runs smoothly. Volunteers should plan to be available from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Students looking to earn community service hours are encouraged to participate!