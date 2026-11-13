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McCracken sheriff: Firearms seized after attempted shipment to California
By Melanie Antonitis,10 days ago
PADUCAH — A Paducah man has been charged following a multiagency investigation into firearms attempting to be shipped from Paducah to an address in California. According to McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives started an investigation in July into suspected methamphetamine trafficking into the Paducah area and the shipment of firearms out of the area between individuals in Kentucky and California.