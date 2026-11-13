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A Camry Allegedly Hit a Stopped Car at Nearly 100 MPH Outside Apple Park. Prosecutors Skipped Manslaughter and Charged Murder
10 days ago
Eric Chen Su, a 38-year-old Apple employee, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Santa Clara County, California, with murder and assault with a deadly weapon over a Nov. 6 crash outside Apple Park in Cupertino that killed a 2-year-old girl, ABC7 reported. Prosecutors say his Toyota Camry hit a car stopped at a red light at nearly 100 mph. Deputies first arrested him on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, and the gap between those two charges, a six-year maximum in state prison against 15 years to life, is what this case is about.
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