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Dec. 1: Morvarid Saifi Farmers Insurance Agent Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
By Press Release,11 days ago
Morvarid Saifi – Farmers Insurance Agent will celebrate its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting, 4-4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 27225 Camp Plenty Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. With 23 years of dedicated experience as a local insurance agent, Morvarid Saifi is passionate about helping families protect what matters most. Her agency is committed to providing the right insurance coverage to help protect individuals and their loved ones.