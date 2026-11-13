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'He was like a son to me': Man apologizes at sentencing for murdering 7-year-old with special needs
10 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio (Court TV) — A tearful defendant offered an apology at his sentencing before he was sent to prison for killing a young child with special needs. Michael Kendrick, 40, pleaded guilty to murder, tampering with evidence, endangering children and gross abuse of a corpse in the death of his girlfriend's son, 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum. Hershall, who had autism, was described as being nonverbal and requiring a wheelchair.
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