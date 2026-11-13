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K-State, KU officials say nationwide ground stoppage has impacted football program
By Gabe Swartz,10 days ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - A Friday nationwide ground stoppage by the FAA has impacted several college football programs, including Kansas State. The Wildcats, who are scheduled to play Saturday at 1 p.m. against TCU, were not able to take off from Manhattan for their scheduled Friday afternoon flight, program officials told KCTV5.