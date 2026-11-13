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Flights resume, but delays and cancellations persist in Columbia after nationwide ground stop lifted
11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a since-rescinded nationwide ground stop Nov. 13 for all airlines "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety" after the agency reported serious air traffic control communications issues. The stoppage left air travel in disarray at all airports across South Carolina well into Nov....