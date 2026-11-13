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D.C. Rejects Robotaxis To Protect Jobs
10 days ago
The D.C. Council has rejected a bill that would have allowed autonomous vehicles (A.V.s) to operate in the country's capital. During a session of the D.C. Council's Committee on Transportation and the Environment on Thursday, the Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Authorization Amendment Act of 2026 was defeated in a 3–3 vote. Councilmember Charles Allen, who introduced the bill, Council Chair Phil Mendelson, and Christina Henderson, voted in favor. Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George and Councilmembers Zachary Parker and Elissa Silverman voted against.